Short Interest in Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Grows By 346.2%

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 346.2% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Fobi AI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOBIF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Fobi AI has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

Get Fobi AI alerts:

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. Fobi AI had a negative return on equity of 353.92% and a negative net margin of 297.40%.

Fobi AI Company Profile

Fobi AI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fobi AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fobi AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.