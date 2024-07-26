Short Interest in FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Decreases By 57.0%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the June 30th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FSD Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUGE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 450,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,510. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. FSD Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.60.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that FSD Pharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Singular Research reissued a “buy-venture” rating on shares of FSD Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FSD Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FSD Pharma stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of FSD Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

