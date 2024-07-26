Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Declines By 52.2%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the June 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,385. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $25.67.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4298 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANL Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.