Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Expands By 1,014.8%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, an increase of 1,014.8% from the June 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,884,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance

InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

