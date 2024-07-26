Short Interest in iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Grows By 66.7%

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ ILIT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.
