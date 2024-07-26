Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Increases By 171.4%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,300 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the June 30th total of 296,700 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koss in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Koss alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Koss

Insider Buying and Selling

Koss Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Koss news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 196,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,147. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 48.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KOSS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 658,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,651. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 million, a P/E ratio of -78.50 and a beta of -0.62.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

Koss Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.