Short Interest in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Declines By 40.8%

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 303,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Microbot Medical in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MBOT

Microbot Medical Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Microbot Medical stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.53.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microbot Medical will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Microbot Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microbot Medical stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.56% of Microbot Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.