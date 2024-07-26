Short Interest in Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Drops By 41.9%

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 274.0 days.

Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance

NLTBF remained flat at C$5.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.96. Nolato AB has a 52 week low of C$3.70 and a 52 week high of C$5.45.

Nolato AB (publ) Company Profile

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene, and other industrial sectors in Sweden, Other Nordic countries, Asia, Rest of Europe, and North America, and internationally.

