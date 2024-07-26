Short Interest in Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Drops By 41.9%

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 274.0 days.
Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance
NLTBF remained flat at C$5.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.96. Nolato AB has a 52 week low of C$3.70 and a 52 week high of C$5.45.
Nolato AB (publ) Company Profile
