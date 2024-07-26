Short Interest in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Declines By 70.4%

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the June 30th total of 31,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nova LifeStyle stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. Nova LifeStyle has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 344.65% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

