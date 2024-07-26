Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Decreases By 40.0%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Subsea 7 Price Performance

Shares of SUBCY stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.96. 3,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,860. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 1.79. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

