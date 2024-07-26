Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Increases By 72.0%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance

Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,500. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

