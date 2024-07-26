Short Interest in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Expands By 284.6%

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, a growth of 284.6% from the June 30th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 81,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,625. The stock has a market cap of $344.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $138.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.08 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10,390.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGC shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

