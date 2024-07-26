Short Interest in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Grows By 120.5%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a growth of 120.5% from the June 30th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T Stamp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T Stamp stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 754,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.12% of T Stamp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

T Stamp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDAI remained flat at $0.42 during midday trading on Friday. 542,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. T Stamp has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.50.

About T Stamp

T Stamp ( NASDAQ:IDAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. T Stamp had a negative net margin of 166.15% and a negative return on equity of 236.03%.

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

