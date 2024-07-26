Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Grows By 149.5%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, an increase of 149.5% from the June 30th total of 48,900 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Taylor Devices Trading Up 7.8 %

Institutional Trading of Taylor Devices

NASDAQ TAYD traded up $3.55 on Friday, reaching $49.11. 22,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.03. Taylor Devices has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $61.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Taylor Devices in the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Devices by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

Featured Stories

