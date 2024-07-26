Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Rises By 128.3%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 128.3% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,935. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,088,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 51,479 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 260,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 49,746 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 124,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

