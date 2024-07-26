Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Decreases By 53.7%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the June 30th total of 369,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 438,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
VCI Global Price Performance
NASDAQ VCIG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,201. VCI Global has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.
About VCI Global
