Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Decreases By 53.7%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the June 30th total of 369,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 438,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VCI Global Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,201. VCI Global has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

