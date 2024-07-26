Short Interest in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Drops By 47.9%

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the June 30th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 55,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,956. The stock has a market cap of $536.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.0089 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFLO. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,312,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

