Short Interest in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Grows By 100.0%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,339 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 7.18% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

