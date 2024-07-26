Short Interest in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Decreases By 61.5%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOXX

VOXX International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. 8,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. VOXX International has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.66 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in VOXX International by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 902.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,742,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,750 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.