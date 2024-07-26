Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Down 84.9% in July

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the June 30th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sika Price Performance
OTCMKTS SXYAY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 56,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. Sika has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $32.69.
Sika Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sika
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.