Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Down 84.9% in July

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the June 30th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sika Price Performance

OTCMKTS SXYAY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 56,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,134. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. Sika has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $32.69.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing systems; admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems, including flexible sheets and liquid-applied membranes under the Sika Sarnafil brand, as well as vapor control layers, adhesives, insulation, fixation, roof drainages, leak monitoring and detection systems, and accessories.

