Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Simmons First National Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SFNC opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

In related news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at $684,151.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

