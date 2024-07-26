Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 44.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Price Performance

MAXI stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. 18,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $32.41.

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

