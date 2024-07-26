Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 44.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Price Performance
MAXI stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. 18,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $32.41.
About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.