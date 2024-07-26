Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 290,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 717,532 shares.The stock last traded at $22.15 and had previously closed at $22.29.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

