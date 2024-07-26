Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $79.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 918,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,747,488 shares.The stock last traded at $64.43 and had previously closed at $63.71.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

