SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLRC. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

SLR Investment Price Performance

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.13.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 41.66%. Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Insider Activity

In other SLR Investment news, President Robyn Tannenbaum bought 3,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,796.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robyn Tannenbaum bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 24,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,796.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 95,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,125. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 32,647 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SLR Investment by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 1,693.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

