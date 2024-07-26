SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

SmartFinancial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years.

SmartFinancial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 45,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,551. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $481.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,403.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMBK. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Stories

