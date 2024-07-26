Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID) Short Interest Update

Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,300 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the June 30th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Gerhardt sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $48,691.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Institutional Trading of Smith-Midland

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Smith-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Smith-Midland by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,667,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 113,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith-Midland by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:SMID traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $34.70. 29,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Smith-Midland has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.76 million during the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

About Smith-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.