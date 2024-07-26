Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. Snap has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $141,805.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,351.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,375,078 shares of company stock valued at $19,973,389. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $110,103,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $13,845,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

