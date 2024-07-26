Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a $336.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNA. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $315.00.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $273.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $249.84 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Snap-on by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

