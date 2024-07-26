Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Update

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the June 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Solid Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 250,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.
