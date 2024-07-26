Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Update

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDBGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the June 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 250,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 920,404 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,741,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $23,935,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 175.0% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

