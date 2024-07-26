Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Update

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the June 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 250,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 920,404 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,741,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $23,935,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 175.0% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Solid Biosciences

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.