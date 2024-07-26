Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.75.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:SAH opened at $57.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.62. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $64.68.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,606,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 16,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 817,753 shares in the company, valued at $49,065,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,864. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35,366.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

