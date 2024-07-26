Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the June 30th total of 31,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

SONN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 38,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,009. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 382.31% and a negative net margin of 11,187.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

