SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.98-5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.706-5.866 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.980-5.220 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $4.27 on Friday, hitting $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,049. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $73.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.