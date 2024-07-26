St James House (LON:SJH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

St James House plc (LON:SJH – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54). Approximately 4,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.57).
St James House Trading Down 5.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 million and a P/E ratio of -103.75.
St James House Company Profile
St James House plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.
