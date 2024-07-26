Starr Peak Mining (CVE:STE) Shares Down 8.6%

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (CVE:STE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 63,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 74,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Starr Peak Mining Trading Down 8.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41.

Starr Peak Mining Company Profile

Starr Peak Mining Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% interest in NewMetal Property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec; the Rousseau Gold Property located in Canada; and the Turgeon Lake Gold Property located in the east of the Rousseau Gold Property.

