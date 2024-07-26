StockNews.com Downgrades Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Sell

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLNG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Golar LNG by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 132,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
