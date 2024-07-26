StockNews.com Downgrades Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Sell

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 194.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 176.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

