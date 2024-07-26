StockNews.com Downgrades Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) to Hold

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ SPOK traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 227,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. Spok has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $90,396.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Spok by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Spok by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spok by 11.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spok in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spok in the second quarter worth $196,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

