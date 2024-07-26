STP Price Tops $0.0439 on Major Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $85.36 million and $3.51 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008815 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,526.53 or 1.00011998 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006858 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00072132 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04372096 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $6,271,085.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.