STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at STRATA Skin Sciences

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, Director Uri Geiger bought 230,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $723,999.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,441,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,361.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Uri Geiger acquired 230,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $723,999.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,441,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,361.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dolev Rafaeli bought 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $59,974.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,156 shares in the company, valued at $449,509.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Free Report) by 162.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,706 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Price Performance

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. 2,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. Equities analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

