Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.97

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as €11.97 ($13.01) and last traded at €12.12 ($13.17), with a volume of 95648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €12.12 ($13.17).

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of €13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.30.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

