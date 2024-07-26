Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,900 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the June 30th total of 852,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunshine Biopharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunshine Biopharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Free Report) by 118.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.29% of Sunshine Biopharma worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunshine Biopharma alerts:

Sunshine Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of SBFM remained flat at $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 410,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,966. Sunshine Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma ( NASDAQ:SBFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunshine Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunshine Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.