Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $10.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

