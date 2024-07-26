Susquehanna Lowers Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $36.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Range Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $31.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.87. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,926. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Range Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 476,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 31.3% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

