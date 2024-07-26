Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the June 30th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

SVNLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,398. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 14.98%. Research analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

