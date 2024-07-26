Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Up 973.3% in July

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,613,100 shares, an increase of 973.3% from the June 30th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 896.2 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

SWDBF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.09. 1,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

About Swedbank AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.