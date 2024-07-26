Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Up 973.3% in July

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,613,100 shares, an increase of 973.3% from the June 30th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 896.2 days.
SWDBF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.09. 1,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.
