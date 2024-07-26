Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the June 30th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Swire Pacific Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SWRAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. 26,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,363. Swire Pacific has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $9.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

