Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Raised by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.18.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $7.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $546.38. 677,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,396. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.