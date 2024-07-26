System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 702.13 ($9.08) and last traded at GBX 710 ($9.18). 5,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 57,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720 ($9.31).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of System1 Group from GBX 615 ($7.95) to GBX 630 ($8.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from System1 Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. System1 Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.
System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.
