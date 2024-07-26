System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Trading Down 1.4%

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Shares of System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 702.13 ($9.08) and last traded at GBX 710 ($9.18). 5,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 57,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720 ($9.31).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of System1 Group from GBX 615 ($7.95) to GBX 630 ($8.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on System1 Group

System1 Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £90.03 million, a PE ratio of 7,100.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 565.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 463.33.

System1 Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from System1 Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. System1 Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

System1 Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.