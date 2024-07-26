TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Posts Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.940-1.940 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.94 EPS.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $156.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,316. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.95. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

